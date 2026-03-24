AIIMS Mangalagiri Inaugurates Gamma Camera, Therapy Ward

VIJAYAWADA: AIIMS Mangalagiri on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art gamma camera (SPECT-CT) and a high-dose therapy ward in the department of nuclear medicine.

Executive director Prof. Ahanthem Santa Singh inaugurated the facilities. The gamma camera enables advanced functional imaging of organs and supports over 30 types of scans, improving early and accurate diagnosis.

Procured at a cost of ₹10 crore, the facility offers scans at affordable rates ranging from ₹150 to ₹1,500, ensuring wider access to patients.

The high-dose therapy ward will provide advanced radionuclide treatment, particularly for thyroid cancer, and is expected to improve long-term outcomes and reduce recurrence rates.