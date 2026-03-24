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AIIMS Mangalagiri Inaugurates Gamma Camera, Therapy Ward

Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2026 10:03 PM IST

Executive director Prof. Ahanthem Santa Singh inaugurated the facilities: Reports

AIIMS Mangalagiri Inaugurates Gamma Camera, Therapy Ward
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AIIMS Executive Director and CEO Professor Ahanthem Santa Singh interacts with students after inaugurating Gamma Camera & High Dose Therapy Ward at Mangalagiri AIIMS Hospital in Guntur District on Tuesday — DC Image (C. NARAYANA RAO)

VIJAYAWADA: AIIMS Mangalagiri on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art gamma camera (SPECT-CT) and a high-dose therapy ward in the department of nuclear medicine.

Executive director Prof. Ahanthem Santa Singh inaugurated the facilities. The gamma camera enables advanced functional imaging of organs and supports over 30 types of scans, improving early and accurate diagnosis.

Procured at a cost of ₹10 crore, the facility offers scans at affordable rates ranging from ₹150 to ₹1,500, ensuring wider access to patients.

The high-dose therapy ward will provide advanced radionuclide treatment, particularly for thyroid cancer, and is expected to improve long-term outcomes and reduce recurrence rates.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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