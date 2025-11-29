AIIMS Hosts Two-Day International Conference

Vijayawada: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences inaugurated the second international conference on Image-Guided Cadaveric Hands-on Musculoskeletal Interventions for two days at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Saturday.

The international conference was inaugurated by AIIMS executive director Prof. Ahanthem Santa Singh. It is being held under the joint aegis of the departments of radiology and anatomy, the Musculoskeletal Society of India, and the Asian Pacific International Radiology and Intervention Association.

Delegates from across the world, representing seven countries, with faculty experts from all over India and five other countries, were taking part in the programme. More than 100 delegates from across the world are participating in it. The two-day programme features live, image-guided demonstrations; cadaveric hands-on training; and structured modules covering advanced musculoskeletal intervention techniques involving the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, hip, knee, ankle, foot, and peripheral nerves.