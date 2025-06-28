AI Will Not Eliminate Job Opportunities, Says CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated first of its kind ‘AI 4 Andhra Police Hackathon’ in Guntur on Friday and highlighted the relationship between security and development.

The state police and 4 AI companies from the US jointly organised the Hackathon, wherein Naidu had a face-to-face interaction with IT company representatives and AI experts. Over 160 teams participated in the event.

Naidu called on the police to make the state crime-free by leveraging technology. He said Telangana has emerged as the state with the highest per capita income largely due to advancements in the IT sector.

"Our focus will be not only on technology but also on countering anti-social elements," he said, emphasizing the role of AI under the Quantum Valley initiative. "We must showcase the capabilities of Telugu people globally through AI. The belief that AI will eliminate jobs is a mere misconception," he stated.

Naidu announced that from August 15, citizens would obtain government certificates at their homes through WhatsApp governance.

"We are also geo-tagging every household in the state to ensure assistance during any future disasters via drones. We will analyze public data using AI to address issues effectively,” he said.

The CM encouraged youth to benefit from technological progress. “In the past, we promoted IT. Now, with Quantum Valley, we’re about to showcase Telugu brilliance. Just like Silicon Valley in the US, we are building Quantum Valley here. The world is now moving towards a model of 'Work Locally, Think Globally, Act Globally.'”

He said, “The government is fully committed to development. Progress is possible when law and order is under control.”

Naidu called for a shift in police operations and processes, departing from the traditional methods. “Both government and police are increasingly relying on technology, and this hackathon is a clear example of this trend.”

“Through WhatsApp Governance, we’re delivering public services. Technology not only improves service delivery but also enhances accountability in governance. We are deploying drones and CCTV cameras across the state. If rowdies create trouble, we’ll have video evidence to take swift action,” he said.

The chief minister said, “No one can be allowed to freely cultivate, sell, or use marijuana. No one can get away with harassing or assaulting women. Even before the AI era, we were able to maintain control. Now that advanced tools are available, gathering evidence has become much easier.”