AI Training Boosts SHG Women Entrepreneurs

Vijayawada: The RISE Centre at Guntupalli hosted AI 4 SURE, an artificial intelligence training programme for women entrepreneurs from self-help groups (SHGs), with support from the Citilla AI Agency, Hyderabad.

NTR district collector G. Lakshmisha said the programme aimed to develop women entrepreneurs into future market leaders and strengthen their financial independence. He said such initiatives align with the One Family–One Entrepreneur programme and would be conducted regularly.

The training equipped participants with practical skills in using AI tools for brand building, creating promotional content and producing short videos for online marketing.

Santhoshi, a participant from Guntupalli, said the programme helped her learn how to create a unique brand identity and promote her products through social media, describing it as a major boost to her business.

Citilla AI Agency managing director Satish said improving AI awareness and digital skills among SHG women would open new opportunities for business growth and sustainability.