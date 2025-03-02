AI tools revolutionizing daily life for ordinary people

Visakhapatnam: In an era where artificial intelligence is getting fused with day-to-day life, many people fear the new intelligence system can pluck them out of their jobs and ruin their lives.

But many remain unaware of how deeply AI has integrated into their everyday lives. Recent surveys indicated that numerous individuals engage with AI-powered services without even realizing it.

Although it is a common concern that AI might eliminate human jobs, various applications and technologies have come up in recent times that do not take away jobs, but help users enhance their careers in professional settings.

Pingali Bindu, a 3rd year engineering student, said that she uses AI tools in her studies to prepare presentations and resumes.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, she said "These tools help me to present my work in a new and refreshing way, and make detailed and well-thought resumes." Although a feeling is emerging among professionals that companies do not accept resumes written or created by AI, her resume has been accepted for an internship.

G Narmada, a housewife and retired teacher, said "We must adapt to technology, or else we will be left behind." She uses virtual assistants like Alexa to keep herself updated with news while cooking, in addition to keeping a record of medicines and water consumption.

Srinivas Maddala, founder of Sweyas AI company, said a lot of new tools and features are being integrated with AI. “For example, hyper-personalized tutoring and personalised health assistance are new tools being developed now, which will be of much help in our daily lives,” he said.

Explaining about hyper-personalised tutoring, he said that the new AI tutoring systems can adapt to the learning styles and intelligence levels of individual students, and create customized educational plans that traditional education systems cannot provide.

“We build an AI system. It will have an auto logger from the day you were born till the day you die, and it will keep a record of all what happened, which will help doctors identify problems and suggest specialists or preventive measures,” he said.

He said AI health assistants can connect people with the right doctor and treatment system.

“Although both systems are revolutionary in their particular industries, they will not replace teachers, educators and doctors, but will help them provide better services.”

Kunta Pavani, a lawyer, created a customized AI bot on ChatGPT for her legal practice. “I uploaded all civil and criminal rules and codes, like BNS and civil code, and the bot analyses all the legal codes and understands these. When a case comes up, I input my case details and ask for relevant laws and sections," she explained.

"Instead of reading numerous books to find the sections, this bot helps me complete tasks within minutes. It also brings in case laws and verdicts from previous cases similar to the case I asked it to analyse."

“It fully does not replace a lawyer, though, since the output it gives is just a stepping stone for my research. Based on its results, I sit down and dig deeper to build my case,” she said.

Experts say that although AI is achieving bigger and more sophisticated challenges, it still will not fully replace humans from their jobs, but will enhance and improve their current working lifestyle.