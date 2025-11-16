AI, Robotics Take Center Stage At CII Summit

Visakhapatnam: The Confederation of Indian Industry Summit here in the last two days showcased a comprehensive array of cutting-edge technology, with artificial intelligence and robotics hogging the limelight -- from traffic management in the city to delegate navigation and investor assistance.

The city police deployed an AI-powered application called ASTRAM to manage the traffic flow during the summit. The system provided real-time traffic updates, allowing both officials and the public to check congestion levels and road closures in specific areas through a publicly accessible interface.

A separate navigation application was created specifically for summit delegates, integrating comprehensive information including session schedules, route maps, hotel locations and other essential details.

The summit featured a sophisticated facial recognition entry system for all attendees, not just delegates. Upon arrival, attendees scanned their passes or faces at AI-driven checkpoints. The system instantly matched facial scans against registered data, displaying the person's name, organisation, ID details and location.

If the facial data matched the registered information, the system displayed a green check symbol, granting immediate entry. Mismatched data resulted in entry denial, ensuring stringent security throughout the event.

Inside the venue, the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion deployed robots to assist visitors with information about the summit, government initiatives and various exhibitions. These interactive robots answer queries and guide attendees through the event.

At the Quantum Valley section, visitors experience the augmented reality (AR) technology through AR glasses that provided detailed information about government initiatives and the Quantum Valley project through hand gesture controls and immersive visual displays.

The exhibition area featured multiple technology-driven stalls, including robotic cafes and AI-powered kiosks. Real estate and land development stalls utilized chatbot technology, allowing visitors to place queries and receive instant responses about properties, investment opportunities, and development projects.