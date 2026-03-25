AI-Powered Traffic System To Go Live In Nellore Soon

NELLORE: Nellore is set to roll out an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) that will automate enforcement and significantly enhance road safety, with newly installed smart traffic signals expected to become operational soon.

Officials said the delay in activating the system was to fine-tune features such as free left turns and integration of automated enforcement mechanisms, including e-challan generation.

The system will use artificial intelligence and high-resolution cameras to detect violations without human intervention. Red Light Violation Detection cameras will capture vehicles jumping signals or crossing stop lines, while radar-based sensors will monitor over speeding.

It will also identify riders without helmets, drivers not wearing seatbelts, and violations such as triple riding, wrong-way driving and mobile phone usage while driving.

Using Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology, the system will read vehicle registration numbers and retrieve owner details from national databases such as VAHAN. E-challans with photographic evidence will be generated instantly and sent via SMS or email.

The system will also aid policing by tracking stolen or suspicious vehicles through a central database. Alerts will be triggered when such vehicles pass through monitored junctions. Advanced computer vision can also identify vehicles based on make, model and colour.

Nellore North traffic circle inspector Ramakrishna said the system has been calibrated to ensure seamless coordination between signal operations and automated enforcement.

Officials said the initiative is expected to improve traffic discipline and ensure greater compliance on city roads.