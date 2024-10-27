AI in Education: Revolutionary Tool or Shortcut Friend

Visakhapatnam: The proposal to implement artificial intelligence (AI) in education has led to a heated debate among educators, students and industry professionals, evoking mixed reactions.

Today's technology-driven society’s slogan is "faster, easier, and cost-effective." AI can meet these criteria, notably in education. Will artificial intelligence-powered tools aid students or facilitate academic dishonesty is a question being raised. While many, including students, engineers and IT specialists commend AI for its capacity to help them execute ideas effectively and intuitively, others raise valid concerns.

Ravi Eswarapu, CEO of AU Incubation HUB and a start-up investor, believes artificial intelligence and online resources have fundamentally altered how students engage with learning and career growth. In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, he has underlined that AI enables tailored tutoring. It delivers fast feedback on a wide range of academic assignments, from debugging code to boosting writing abilities and presentations.

Ravi also underlined the problems that artificial intelligence poses. A major issue is the possibility of misuse, with students relying only on AI-generated information and missing out on the opportunity to learn important skills. He, however, underlines that maintaining academic integrity is ultimately an individual responsibility.

For devoted students, artificial intelligence can be a great friend, helping with data analysis, developing visual aids, and providing access to the most recent research. It will help students generate high-quality work and increase their grasp of challenging topics.

The AU Incubation HUB CEO underlined that with students having access to a wealth of knowledge, teachers will have to constantly update their abilities and teaching approaches. Educators who adapt will flourish in this changing world, while others risk becoming outdated.

Professor Parvathi from a private institution expresses worry about AI in education. She feels artificial intelligence technologies will encourage shortcuts, since students frequently copy and paste material without conducting adequate investigation. This issue is already visible in thesis preparation. "Technology should enhance skills, not create dependency," she states.

Students in technical and creative fields see AI positively. Bhaskar Rao from AU Engineering College says AI helps him find coding errors quickly. He compares AI to squeezing a lemon. Too much of its use can make it bitter. So, balance is the key.

Graphic design student Swastik Mohapatra highlights AI's advantages, "In graphic design and animation, AI tools streamline our workflow. Tasks that once needed multiple tools will now require a single AI-powered solution. The results will meet modern expectations."

Kavita, a mechanical engineering student, finds AI valuable for presentations. "AI helps me transform research data into visually appealing presentations," she explains. "I gather the content, and AI organises and presents it professionally," she says.