AI-driven Fire Alarm Systems Urged As Visakhapatnam Prepares For Skyscraper Boom

Visakhapatnam: With nearly 40 high-rise buildings set to come up in Visakhapatnam over the next four years, builders have urged the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven fire alarm systems to strengthen early detection, system coordination and emergency response in tall structures.

Speaking after participating in the southern conclave of CREDAI Southcon 26 in Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam chapter president of CREDAI E. Ashok Kumar said the conclave held extensive discussions on the use of AI in modern fire alarm systems. He noted that as cities expand vertically and high-rise living becomes increasingly common, concerns are mounting over the ability of existing safety mechanisms to effectively handle fire emergencies, despite such systems being mandatory.

Recent fire incidents have also drawn attention to the condition and performance of installed safety equipment. Representatives of the construction sector pointed out that while many buildings comply with basic fire safety norms, the technology supporting these systems is often outdated. Poorly maintained smoke detectors, sprinklers and control panels can significantly weaken emergency response.

CREDAI has called for a shift from one-time compliance to continuous improvement, stressing that fire safety should be treated as an ongoing responsibility rather than a requirement limited to the construction phase.

“Artificial intelligence models offer innovative solutions to challenges in fire safety design. They can rapidly analyse complex systems, identify patterns and predict fire behaviour with high accuracy, improving decision-making and resource allocation,” Kumar said. He added that AI-based simulations allow planners to study smoke and heat movement and identify vulnerable areas well in advance.

He further explained that AI-enabled systems can analyse sensor data in real time, detect early signs of fire and enable faster responses. By learning from past patterns and assessing multiple inputs, such systems can also reduce false alarms caused by steam, cooking smoke or dust. Integrated alarms, sprinklers, cameras and ventilation systems can function in coordination, while facility managers monitor operations remotely. AI can also flag equipment faults at an early stage.

Fire officials emphasised that advanced technology must be backed by regular testing, staff training and periodic safety audits. Experts added that with increasing high-density living, modern equipment, updated tools and routine drills are essential to strengthen overall fire preparedness.