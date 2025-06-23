Ahobila Mutt Accuses Former MP Adala of Land Grabbing in Nellore

Tirupati: The Sri Ahobila Mutt’s Nellore unit has accused former MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy of attempts at usurping temple land.

Secretary to the mutt’s local panel, KC Varadarajan, said the land measuring 1.8 acres in survey number 295 at Kanuparthipadu village in Nellore rural constituency has been in the possession of the mutt since 1869.

“The plot, situated adjacent to the Chennai–Kolkata national highway, is currently valued at Rs 15 crore and has been leased to local farmers for cultivation. The land was encroached upon in 2007 by some persons. They later sold it to Adala Prabhakar Reddy by falsely claiming it as their ancestral property.”

“Once Reddy came to know that the land belonged to the mutt, he assured us he would resolve the issue. But, for 12 years, he has only delayed action,” Varadarajan said.

According to Varadarajan, the mutt has consistently been paying land tax. “Recent inquiries by revenue authorities confirmed that the property rightfully belongs to the mutt. The encroachers tampered with revenue records and used forged documents to support their claims.”

He said, “When common people come to know it is temple land, they are willingly returning it. But it is unfortunate that a former MP is leveling baseless allegations against us instead of respecting the sanctity of temple property,” he remarked.

Tensions escalated on Thursday when mutt representatives, accompanied by revenue officials, tried to install a board at the disputed site. They were confronted by the encroachers, who pulled down the board and snatched official documents from the village revenue officer.

A complaint has been filed at the Nellore Rural police station. MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy promised appropriate action.