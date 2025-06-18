Ahead of IYD, 2K Participate in Yoga at Revu Polavaram Beach

Visakhapatnam: Over 2,000 people performed yoga at the scenic Revu Polavaram beach in S. Rayavaram mandal of Anakapalli district on Wednesday morning, ahead of the 11th International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations in Visakhapatnam on June 21 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate.

The session, organised as part of month-long Yogaandhra-2025 programme, went on from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the popular tourist destination under the supervision of yoga instructors R. Srinu and Rambabu.

Notable participants included Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan and Kakinada City MLA Venkateswarlu (Kondababu).

Speaking on the occasion, the home minister highlighted the global significance of yoga, a gift given by India to the world. She referred to the upcoming International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on June 21, calling the event a matter of great pride for the north Andhra region.

"Our leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu want people to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives and be healthy,” Anitha underlined.

Collector Vijaya Krishnan emphasised on the benefits of regular yoga, particularly in today's fast-paced lifestyle. “Because of busy schedules, not everyone is paying attention to their health. This is leading to diabetes and vision problems at a young age," she pointed out, advocating daily yoga to maintain physical and mental well-being.