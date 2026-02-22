Agrigold Case: Suspension Of IPS Sunil Kumar Extended Till June 30

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the suspension of senior IPS officer P.V. Sunil Kumar until the completion of ongoing criminal proceedings — or till June 30, , the date of his superannuation — whichever is earlier.

The government cited the gravity of the allegations against the official — like the alleged misuse of Agrigold funds, accusations of custodial torture, and his foreign visits reportedly without prior approval — and the pendency of investigations in these respects.

In GO Rt 464 dated February 22, the general administration department said the decision followed a review of the cases by a high-level committee on February 18. Kumar, a 1993 batch IPS officer, was initially placed under suspension on March 2 last year under Rule 3(1) of the All India Services Rules, 1969.

Subsequently, charges were framed under Rule 8 of the AIS (D&A) rules and the Union home ministry confirmed the suspension. The suspension had been extended periodically, most recently up to February 24.

The review committee examined the status of multiple proceedings. In one case, permission was accorded to the Anti-Corruption Bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act to conduct a regular inquiry into allegations that the officer misused Agrigold relief funds.

The ACB has examined 24 witnesses and collected 113 documents so far, with further investigation pending.

Another criminal case, Crime No. 187/2024 with the Nagarampalem police of Guntur district on July 11, 2024, pertains to allegations of custodial torture and conspiracy. The investigating officer has examined 70 witnesses under Section 161 CrPC and recorded statements of 17 witnesses, with further probe under way.

Additionally, disciplinary proceedings against the officer were pending over his alleged adverse comments against the government on the social media platform X. For this, a regular inquiry has been ordered.

The committee observed that revoking Kumar’s suspension at this stage could potentially led to his interference with evidence or attempts to influence witnesses. Hence, the government ordered continuation of Kumar’s suspension until the termination of these criminal proceedings or his retirement. It directed the DGP to take further action.







