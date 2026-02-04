Agriculture, Aquaculture, Port To Power Krishna District’s Growth

Vijayawada: Agriculture, aquaculture, industry and the Bandaru (Machilipatnam) Greenfield port would act as the main growth engines of Krishna district, Collector DK Balaji told a visiting Singapore delegation on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by Francis Chong Poo Sheen, senior director in the Singapore ministry of trade and industry, visited Krishna district to explore opportunities for association with the Amaravati economic corridor. Deputy CEO Tay Lian Chen and senior officials Nisha Sharda and Chua Teck Him were part of the team.

Through a PowerPoint presentation, the collector explained the district’s geographical advantages and economic strengths. He said, “A fertile coastal belt nourished by the Krishna river basin, the district has historically been prosperous. Agriculture remains the regional economy’s backbone, with farmers cultivating two crops—paddy and black gram—annually. Nearly 50 per cent of the district’s income comes from agriculture, of which 80–90 per cent is from aquaculture,” he stressed.

Shrimp farming has placed Krishna district among the country’s top producers, with exports to several global markets.

The collector said, “Addressing earlier challenges in data collection and traceability, the district has partnered with the start-up Aqua Exchange to introduce technology-driven aquaculture practices. Pilot projects in six villages of Nandivada mandal have reduced power and labour costs, ensured uniform feed distribution, and enabled bank loans and insurance through geo-tagging of ponds.”

The initiative would be expanded across the mandal.

The collector also highlighted the growing adoption of natural farming methods, including L-shaped earthen bunds for vegetable cultivation and pre-monsoon dry sowing using seed balls, which are improving soil fertility and farm incomes.

On the industrial side, industrial parks have been developed in Mallavalli and Veerapanenigudem, with land allotted to 377 industries. IT infrastructure, such as Medha IT Towers and TCIL, has also been established.

The strategic Bandaru (Machilipatnam) port, close to Amaravati and Hyderabad, is expected to transform the region. During a site visit, Megha Engineering Ltd general manager Tulasi Das said the first phase of the port, comprising four berths spread over 2,000 acres, would be completed by Dec 31, with about 1,300 workers currently engaged.

Tourism and culture were also showcased, including Pedana Kalamkari textiles, Kuchipudi classical dance, Buddhist sites at Ghantasala, prominent temples and scenic beaches.

Pedana Kalamkari artisan Srinivas told the delegation that the craft has the potential to grow into a `200-crore business.