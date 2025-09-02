AGPL Sets New Record By Handling 66 Vessels In Aug

VISAKHAPATNAM: Adani Gangavaram Port on Tuesday set a new operational record by handling 66 vessels in August, the highest-ever in a single month. This milestone surpasses the port’s previous record of 61 vessels handled in January, 2024.

A company release said the record achievement reflected a series of strategic enhancements and operational efficiencies, including streamlined scheduling, robust planning and seamless coordination across marine, logistics and terminal teams. Round-the-clock operations and a strong customer-first approach enabled smooth cargo movement and rapid vessel turnaround.

The milestone highlights the trust of shipping lines, cargo owners and trade partners, who rely on AGPL’s world-class infrastructure and scalable logistics solutions. With facilities designed to handle Containers, Bulk and Break Bulk cargo, the port continues to expand its role as a critical enabler of trade and economic growth in the region, the release said.