Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Kadapa From Nov.10

Anantapur: The Army Recruiting Office in Guntur will conduct a recruitment rally at DSA Stadium, Kadapa, from November 10 to 15, according to an official release. Candidates from 13 districts across Andhra Pradesh—Kurnool, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Ananthapuram, Kadapa, Guntur, Prakasam, Chittoor, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Tirupati, Annamayya, and Sri Sathya Sai—who have received their admit cards for the rally must bring all necessary documents as per the rally notification dated February 12, 2024, available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

To enroll as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Office Assistant/Store Keeper Technical, or Agniveer Tradesman, candidates must have completed at least 10th grade, while Agniveer Tradesman candidates should have completed 8th grade. The recruitment process is fully automated, fair, and transparent. Candidates are advised to be cautious of touts or fraudsters who claim to guarantee selection, as only hard work and preparation will ensure their success.

The Kadapa district administration is making necessary arrangements for the recruitment rally, expecting a large turnout from the 13 districts. To prevent incidents like stampedes that have occurred in previous rallies, the authorities are implementing additional safety measures. Many private institutions in the region are also offering army recruitment training for unemployed youth.