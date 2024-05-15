After violence, EVMs preserved safely in Sri Padmavati Mahila University

Tirupati: After witnessing violence incidents at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in Tirupati on Tuesday, the district administration preserved Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the engineering college on the campus premises in the presence of representatives of political parties and election returning officers and observers.



District Collector Pravin Kumar said the EVMs were preserved in the college after putting seal. These EVMs were collected from the polling booths in seven Assembly constituencies under Tirupati Parliament constituency limits. Surveillance cameras were also installed to keep constant vigil on the strong room in the college premises.

This is in addition to three layer security arrangements being provided at the strong room apart from deploying central paramilitary forces for round-the-clock security.

On Tuesday, tension prevailed when the alleged supporters of YSRCP attacked TDP Chandragiri Assembly constituency candidate P Nani and his gunmen.

The gunmen opened fire into the air to protect him and Nani as a mob came to the university premises with cricket bats to attack them. Stones were also pelted on each other on the university premises. Strewn glass pieces, broken cricket bats and damaged pots showed that a major violence broke out in the university.

The incident occurred when Nani went to visit the strong room in the university. In view of the tense situation, the police rushed additional forces to prevent any untoward incident.