After Rigorous Campaign, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Takes a Break Abroad, Back on June 1

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy flew abroad on Friday night by a special flight on a holiday after a hectic five-month campaign in support of his YSRC candidates..



He will return to Vijayawada on June 1, ahead of June 4, when results of Assembly and Parliament elections throughout the country are scheduled to be declared.



The Chief Minister is being accompanied by his spouse Y.S. Bharathi and daughters Harsha and Varsha.

Their first halt will be London. The family will later visit France and Switzerland.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had been YSRC star campaigner in the months’ long campaign.

Y.S. Bharathi also campaigned in the Pulivendula Assembly constituency, from where the Chief Minister contested.

Incidentally, a day ahead of leaving on his foreign tour, Jagan interacted with a team of the IPAC, which advised YSRC on its political strategy during the 2024 elections.



