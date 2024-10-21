 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Adyathmika Yatra from Oct. 26: Tourism Minister Durgesh

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
20 Oct 2024 7:58 PM GMT
Adyathmika Yatra from Oct. 26: Tourism Minister Durgesh
x
(Image: DC)

Kakinada: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh announced that the "Adyathmika Yatra" has been planned as a one-day tour package to six spiritual temples—Korukonda, Annavaram, Pithapuram, Samalkot, Draksharama, and Vadapalli—beginning October 26. The bus will depart from the Tourism Information and Reservation Counter at Saraswati Ghat in Rajamahendravaram at 6 AM and return at 7:30 PM the same day to Havelock Bridge at Pushkarghat. The bus has an 18-seat capacity, with fares set at Rs. 1,000 per adult and Rs. 800 for children aged 3 to 10.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kandula Durgesh Kakinada Andhra Pradesh AP News Adyathmika Yatra 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick