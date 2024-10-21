Adyathmika Yatra from Oct. 26: Tourism Minister Durgesh

Kakinada: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh announced that the "Adyathmika Yatra" has been planned as a one-day tour package to six spiritual temples—Korukonda, Annavaram, Pithapuram, Samalkot, Draksharama, and Vadapalli—beginning October 26. The bus will depart from the Tourism Information and Reservation Counter at Saraswati Ghat in Rajamahendravaram at 6 AM and return at 7:30 PM the same day to Havelock Bridge at Pushkarghat. The bus has an 18-seat capacity, with fares set at Rs. 1,000 per adult and Rs. 800 for children aged 3 to 10.

