Adventure Tourism Gains More Ground In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The port city is witnessing a surge in adventure tourism with new activities ranging from para-motoring air safaris to gravity rides.

“We wanted to give an adventure experience to the people and have resumed our activity," said C. Venkata Surya Teja, CEO of Vihang Adventures, a company with an established track record in the region.

The firm had set up helipad tourism during the Vijayawada Utsav and organised adventure activities during Visakha Utsav from 2015 to 2018.

The para-motoring experience is currently available at two prime locations - Rushikonda Beach, from 3 pm to 6 pm, and Sagar Nagar Beach, with morning slots from 6 am to 9 am. A five-minute flight would cost Rs 2,500 per person.

“We have an inbuilt safety system including harnesses, helmets, belts etc," Surya Teja said, adding that the operations are weather-dependent. "If it's a rainy day or the wind speed is above 15 knots, we cannot operate. That's why we operate during early sunset time and sunrise."

The company has signed a pact with the state government to promote helipad tourism across AP. The agreement was formalised in the presence of tourism minister Kandula Durgesh and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during the CII summit in Visakhapatnam.

The adventure boom extends beyond the beaches. At Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, a monkey pouch lining activity has been initiated, offering visitors a thrilling journey through a thread-like line with a zip-line return. This carries a ticket price of Rs 300.

Kailasagiri, already home to a popular ropeway, has expanded its offerings with three activities: zip-lining and sky cycling. A glass skywalk bridge has also been opened to visitors.

Lisha and her group of friends, who traveled from Odisha to Visakhapatnam, are enthused at the new treats the city is offering. She told Deccan Chronicle that the city had always been a transit hub for their trips to Araku.

“Now Vizag is leveling up its experience stack,” Lisha said. “We tried Paramount, and it is impressive, a high-energy engagement, fun, and well-managed. We also visited Maya World, which was even more exciting.”