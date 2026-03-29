Advanced Medical Equipment Commissioned at Prasanthigram Hospital

ANANTAPUR: Advanced medical equipment was commissioned at the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences, Prasanthigram, in Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday, marking a step forward in healthcare services.

The newly installed equipment includes six state-of-the-art Servo–C ventilators and three FX8 electrosurgical units, with a total value of about ₹1 crore. The ventilators will provide critical life support, while the electrosurgical units will enhance surgical precision in operation theatres through controlled electrical energy.

The initiative was supported by the Life Insurance Corporation of India Golden Jubilee Foundation.

The equipment was inaugurated by Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust managing trustee R.J. Rathnakar in the presence of LIC South Central Zone zonal manager Puneet Kumar. Rathnakar said the addition reflects the hospital’s continued focus on adopting advanced medical technology while maintaining free treatment of global standards.

Puneet Kumar said LIC’s contribution was part of a larger effort to support healthcare initiatives, adding that the equipment would serve as a source of healing and hope for patients.