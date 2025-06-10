Advance Crop Season To Protect Kharif Crops From Cyclones: CM Naidu

Vijayawada:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed agriculture officials to advance the crop season to protect Kharif crops from cyclones.

The CM advised officials to implement strategies that keep agricultural lands green throughout the year, promoting a three-crop system. During a review meeting here on Tuesday, officials briefed Naidu on these developments.



Acting on the CM’s instructions, the agriculture department has initiated early release of irrigation water to the Godavari and Krishna delta regions. Water has been released through canals to farmlands in West Godavari, Eluru, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada and Krishna districts.



Plans are in place to supply irrigation water to Guntur, Bapatla and Prakasam districts in the first week of July. Officials noted that paddy, red gram, groundnut and cotton are the primary crops during the Kharif season. While groundnut and cotton cultivation have declined, red gram has seen an increase and paddy cultivation remains stable.

The officials noted that Andhra Pradesh has faced 14 cyclones in the last 20 years, five in October, six in November and three in December. The October cyclones have majorly impacted the north coastal region and the East Godavari district.

The chief minister emphasised that farmland should remain green throughout the year and said farmers adopt a three-crop policy. He called for the cultivation of summer crops next year on five lakh acres across north coastal Andhra, Godavari and Krishna delta regions.



Naidu noted that farming occurs for only four months a year in districts like Anantapur, leaving land fallow for the remaining eight months. This resulted in soil nutrient depletion.

Naidu stressed the need to utilise these eight months for cultivating additional crops. He directed officials to prepare farmers for this in 141 mandals where water resources are available for summer farming, 19 mandals with reservoirs, 57 with tanks and 65 mandals dependent on groundwater. He also advised promoting fine varieties of paddy that are in high demand.



To improve the incomes of paddy farmers, Naidu proposed intercropping of fruits and vegetables on widened bunds of paddyfields. He emphasized awareness among farmers about constructing wider bunds between plots, and said these can be built using NREGS funds if needed.

He also encouraged experimenting with aquaculture and horticulture on the peripheries or in between paddy plots.

The officials informed the CM that the HD Burley tobacco procurement has begun at the Parchur AMC and farmers have expressed satisfaction. Alternative crop cultivation is being encouraged in place of HD Burley. Naidu enquired about the procurement of cocoa and mango. The officials informed him that three new agriculture-related services have been launched on the WhatsApp Governance – Mana Mitra platform: crop insurance, agricultural mechanisation and MARKFED services. Farmers can now access these through WhatsApp.



The CM also said both online and offline awareness should be increased among farmers on agricultural best practices.



He said, “We must reduce the use of fertilizers and pesticides to preserve soil fertility. Ensure there is no shortage of fertilisers anywhere. Stay updated with real-time data on fertilizer and pesticide use. Last year, 39 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers were used in the state. This year, we must bring that down to 35 lakh metric tonnes. Pulses and millet cultivation should be increased. Banks must disburse loans to farmers within 24 hours of request during this season.”