Adulterated Milk: 76-Year-Old Man Among Six Dead

Kakinada:The death toll in the milk adulteration incident at Rajamahendravaram rose to six with the death of K Satyanarayana (76) of Chowdeeswar Nagar near LalaCheruvu on Monday. He was under treatment in a private hospital.

As many as 22 persons had been hospitalized from February 16 to 24 after they consumed adulterated milk supplied by their family vendor. Of them, six persons died so far and 14 affected persons are getting treatment.



Doctors said on Monday that Satyanarayana was given treatment with ventilator support and dialysis. Some 14 persons were being treated at five private hospitals. Four patients were put on dialysis and 10 patients were on ventilator and dialysis support to sustain their lives.



Officials said they were awaiting lab test reports of the milk to confirm the adulteration. Milk vendor Addala Ganeshwara Rao of Narsapuram village in Korukonda mandal was arrested by the Rajamahendravaram three town police station and sent to remand.



On February 28, a specialist team from Hyderabad, deputed by the state government, arrived at Rajamahendravaram and examined the patients.

DMHO Venkateswara Rao said that continuous coordination among specialists and doctors of all five hospitals has been ensured for treatment standardization.