Adulterated Ghee worth Rs.250 Cr Supplied to TTD for Preparing Laddus

Hyderabad: The ongoing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in coordination with Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the adulterated ghee supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has found that an Uttarakhand-based dairy firm supplied 68 lakh kg of adulterated ghee worth Rs.250 crore to TTD.

The firm supplied it to TTD between 2019 and 2024. The CBI found this after arresting Ajay Kumar Sugandh. The investigators found that Sugandh supplied ghee through another agency for preparing laddu prasadam in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

The ghee laced with chemicals was supplied to TTD for preparing laddus. The SIT started the probe after the case was registered as 470/24 at the Tirupati East police station in 2024.