Adopt Alternatives to LPG, Consumers Told

Kakinada:Konaseema Joint Collector T. Nishanthi has urged a shift to alternative energy sources to reduce dependence on LPG.

At a meeting with hotel and tourism officials on Monday, she cited global supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions affecting LPG availability in India.



Officials discussed promoting solar power, electricity, biogas, and piped natural gas, with emphasis on increasing the use of induction stoves linked to renewable energy.



Nishanthi highlighted the need to boost biogas production using agricultural and municipal waste to support the rural economy.

She also noted that expanding piped gas networks and exploring bio-CNG and green hydrogen would help ensure a stable and cost-effective energy supply.