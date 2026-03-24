 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Adopt Alternatives to LPG, Consumers Told

Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2026 12:21 AM IST

At a meeting with hotel and tourism officials on Monday, she cited global supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions affecting LPG availability in India.

Adopt Alternatives to LPG, Consumers Told
x
LPG cylinders.

Kakinada:Konaseema Joint Collector T. Nishanthi has urged a shift to alternative energy sources to reduce dependence on LPG.

At a meeting with hotel and tourism officials on Monday, she cited global supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions affecting LPG availability in India.

Officials discussed promoting solar power, electricity, biogas, and piped natural gas, with emphasis on increasing the use of induction stoves linked to renewable energy.

Nishanthi highlighted the need to boost biogas production using agricultural and municipal waste to support the rural economy.

She also noted that expanding piped gas networks and exploring bio-CNG and green hydrogen would help ensure a stable and cost-effective energy supply.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
lpg cylinders Konaseema Joint Collector T. Nishanthi 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X