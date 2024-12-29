Adoni: Two Inter-District Thieves Held, Property Worth Rs.8 Lakh Recovered

Kurnool: Adoni One-Town police apprehended two inter-district thieves and seized stolen property valued at ₹8 lakh. The accused, identified as Dommera Govinda Raju from Alur in Kurnool district and Erukala Bandi from Dhone in Nandyal, were arrested after a 10-day surveillance operation spanning Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, Nellore, and Anantapur districts.

Police recovered 80 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹6.24 lakh and ₹1.76 lakh in cash linked to two cases out of the four registered against the accused across multiple stations. Efforts are underway to apprehend two other suspects, Shiva and Lakshmi, who remain at large.

Crimes against women drop by 23% in Prakasam district: SP

Kurnool: Prakasam SP A.R. Damodar announced a 23% reduction in crimes against women in 2024 compared to the previous year. Speaking on Saturday, he highlighted that 82% of missing person cases were resolved through special task force efforts.

Of the 440 theft cases reported in the last six months, involving ₹1.70 crore worth of stolen property, ₹1.40 crore has been recovered. Property crime recoveries saw an 80% increase during this period.

The SP noted significant reductions in key crime categories for 2024: murder (41%), kidnapping (23%), rape (21%), criminal breach of trust (44%), bodily offences (53%), and cheating (47%). Police also recorded 1,14,770 traffic violations, imposing fines totalling ₹2.45 crore. Additional SP (Admin) K. Nageswara Rao and other officials attended the review meeting.

Somisetty accuses Jagan of corruption

Kurnool: TD state general secretary and Kurnool Urban Development Authority Chairman Somisetty Venkateswarlu has sharply criticised former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's five-year tenure, accusing it of corruption and mismanagement. He alleged misuse of rice distribution schemes, where supplies meant for the poor were illegally diverted by YSRCP leaders.

Venkateswarlu highlighted involvement in illegal sand, liquor, and ganja trades, alongside ten power tariff hikes under the previous government. He dismissed Jagan's claims of returning to power, describing them as efforts to prevent party defections.

Rebutting allegations against CM Chandrababu Naidu, Venkateswarlu said the public recognises the YSRCP’s attempts to obstruct welfare schemes and development initiatives.

Commissioner orders reconstruction of dilapidated culverts

Kurnool: Municipal Commissioner S. Ravindra Babu directed officials to prioritise the reconstruction of worn-out culverts during his inspection of colonies in Budhwarapet on Saturday. Reviewing ongoing projects, he called for immediate repairs to damaged roads caused by pipe installations and proposals for culverts with insufficient water flow capacity.

He stressed the need for regular desilting of sewer canals to prevent overflows and inspected sanitation facilities. At the Anna Canteen near the Collectorate, he assessed food quality and hygiene, urging adherence to high standards.

Public Health Officer Dr. K. Vishweshwar Reddy, Building Inspector Amjad Basha, and other officials accompanied him.

Preparations underway for Mahashivaratri brahmotsavams in Srisailam

Kurnool: Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavam will be celebrated at Srisailam from February 19 to March 1. Executive officer M. Srinivasa Rao inspected key locations on Saturday to oversee preparations, focusing on parking, queue lines, and other amenities for devotees.

Temporary sheds with green mats will be installed along the main road from Gangadhara Mandapam to Nandigudi, while spacious facilities for belongings and footwear storage will be arranged. A permanent shed for quick darshan queue lines will be constructed near the Sarva Darshan entrance.

Beautification of Enugula Cheruvu was also discussed, with directives for immediate action. Executive Engineers P.M. Murali Balakrishna, M. Narasimha Reddy, and others participated in the inspection.