Adoni Police Seize Karnataka Liquor

Kurnool: One Town Police of Adoni seized 846 tetra packets of Karnataka liquor being smuggled on the Isvi bypass road in the suburbs of the town.

On Tuesday, The police intercepted a two-wheeler and apprehended two suspects, Nagaraju and Siva, who were illegally transporting nine boxes of Karnataka liquor.

The police arrested the two and seized the vehicle and a total of 846 tetra packets of liquor were found in the boxes. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation.