Adoni Police Seize Karnataka Liquor

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
17 July 2024 5:11 AM GMT
Adoni Police Seize Karnataka Liquor
Liquor (Representational Image)

Kurnool: One Town Police of Adoni seized 846 tetra packets of Karnataka liquor being smuggled on the Isvi bypass road in the suburbs of the town.

On Tuesday, The police intercepted a two-wheeler and apprehended two suspects, Nagaraju and Siva, who were illegally transporting nine boxes of Karnataka liquor.
The police arrested the two and seized the vehicle and a total of 846 tetra packets of liquor were found in the boxes. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation.
DC Correspondent
