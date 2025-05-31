Adoni Police Bust Online Cricket Betting Racket, Arrest 7

Kurnool: Seven individuals involved in a major online cricket betting racket were arrested by Adoni police, who also seized Rs 91 lakh in cash and seven mobile phones from them.

District SP Vikrant Patil told the media on Saturday that the arrests followed a directive to crack down on illegal betting operations that often lead to financial ruin for families.

Acting on a tip-off, police first raided a location near Valmiki Temple in Valmiki Nagar on May 18 and arrested one person, S.R. Nagaraju, seizing Rs 50,000. The remaining suspects were traced through technical surveillance to Kurnool, Hyderabad, Ongole, Chilakaluripet, and Bengaluru.

On May 30, police apprehended the remaining seven accused near Ellamma Konda in Adoni and recovered Rs 91 lakh in cash along with mobile phones used for betting.

The arrested were identified as Maseedupur Ismail, Boya Mahanandi and his son Boya Ramesh from Adoni; S. Rajesh from Karnataka (currently residing in Yelahanka, Bengaluru); Chundi Srinivasa Rao alias Naidu and Addala Kalyan from Ongole; and Raghu Achari from Hyderabad.

They were using platforms like National Exchange 9, Radhe Exchange, Vajra Exchange, National 777, and More Exchange for betting activities.

SP Vikrant Patil commended DSP Hemalatha, CI A. Sriram, ASIs, and constables Muniswamy, Rangaswamy, Ekaveera, Fakeerappa, and Hussain Basha for their efforts in busting the racket.