Adoni MLA Gets BJP National Council Position

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
1 July 2025 9:22 PM IST

Adoni MLA Dr P.V. Parthasarathy, who was in the race for the post of state president, has been elected as a member of the BJP National Council: Party Sources

Adoni MLA Dr P.V. Parthasarathy — Screengrab/X

KURNOOL: Adoni MLA Dr P.V. Parthasarathy, who was in the race for the post of state president, has been elected as a member of the BJP National Council, party sources said on Tuesday. While former MLC P.V.N. Madhav has been appointed as the state president, local leaders expressed happiness that the party has given MLA Dr Parthasarathy the opportunity to serve on the national council.


