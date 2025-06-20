Adoni MLA Faces Backlash Over Alleged Caste Remark

Kurnool: Adoni MLA and BJP senior leader Dr P.V. Parthasarathy has come under criticism following allegations that he made caste-based remarks against a Dalit sarpanch during a public meeting held in Dhanapuram village of Adoni mandal in Nandyal district on June 16.

As part of the programme ‘Intintiki Mee Parthasarathy’, the MLA reportedly called Dhanapuram sarpanch S. Chandra Sekhar to the stage during the event. When the sarpanch did not immediately respond, the MLA was heard asking, “Is the sarpanch BC? Is he Christian?” At that point, TD leader Gudise Krishnamma allegedly intervened and said, “sarpanch SC.”

A video of the incident, which shows the sarpanch eventually going up to the dais and standing below, has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

Reacting to the incident, Kula Vivaksha Porata Samiti (KVPS) district general secretary Md Anand Babu demanded that an SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) case be registered against both MLA Parthasarathy and TD leader Gudise Krishnamma. He accused them of publicly insulting a Dalit elected representative and said their actions represent a dangerous trend of caste-based humiliation under the coalition government.

He also criticised the ruling party leaders, stating that instead of setting examples of inclusive governance, they were fostering caste arrogance. The incident has triggered debates online and offline, with several civil society groups calling for formal investigation and strict action.

Speaking at the local camp office on Thursday, the MLA said: “I did not make any remarks insulting the Dalit sarpanch during the ‘Meekosam Mee MLA’ programme held in the village on June 16. Some individuals are editing the video with political malice and attempting to tarnish my reputation. I will not allow such actions to continue and a full investigation will be conducted”.

"I am someone who once washed the feet of sanitation workers as part of the Swachh Bharat campaign at the municipal office and even bathed with that water as a mark of respect. I have never acted in a way that demeans or insults Dalits, and I never will," he added.












