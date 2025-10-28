Administrative Ease, Public Aspirations To Guide District Reorganisation: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the ongoing district reorganisation exercise would fulfill public aspirations and enhance administrative convenience.

Reviewing the process with the cabinet sub-committee on Tuesday, he stressed the need to address the issues that arose from the previous government’s “unscientific” district formation exercise while avoiding fresh complications.

The state government constituted a seven-member cabinet sub-committee on July 22 to study the issue. Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, along with ministers Anagani Satyaprasad, Narayana, Nadendla Manohar, Satyakumar, Anitha, Nimmala Ramanaidu, and BC Janardhan Reddy, attended the review meeting at the secretariat. They said a preliminary report was prepared after consultations with collectors, public representatives and local stakeholders.

Naidu examined the scope for correcting the lapses in the last district reorganization exercise. He also reviewed the alliance’s election-time assurances relating to district formation and the proposed new revenue divisions.

Naidu said the reorganisation must consider future assembly constituency delimitations. Officials must undertake a rational reorganisation of revenue divisions.

A detailed study on the administrative mapping of flood-affected Polavaram mandals must be done once the project is completed, to determine their appropriate inclusion under new revenue wards and Assembly segments, he said.

The CM also noted that establishing the Markapur district remained a long-standing local demand.

Ministers briefed Naidu on feedback they received from the field during their preliminary consultations. Naidu said the first round of deliberations held on Tuesday would be followed up with another meeting next week to finalise the plan.