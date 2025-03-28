Adivasis Get Fair Price in Auction of Hill Brooms

Visakhapatnam: The Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) has successfully organised an auction of hill brooms at a function chaired by the ITDA Seethampeta project officer under the supervision of GCC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Kalpana Kumari.

The auction received an impressive response, with 15 bids from traders across Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

In the auction, a total of 1,40,000 Grade 1 hill brooms have been sold, the highest number of brooms ever auctioned by GCC. This highlights the growing demand for hill brooms, a product procured from tribal farmers. The auction ensures fair pricing for their produce and contributes significantly in improving their livelihoods.

Kalpana Kumari said starting this week, advance tenders will be called weekly. Traders can participate in these transparent auctions, which aim to get a good price for tribal farmers' produce.

“The move underscores GCC’s commitment to creating a fair and sustainable platform for tribal communities, while fostering partnerships with traders. By connecting tribal farmers directly to a competitive marketplace, GCC is paving the way for economic empowerment of the indigenous communities in AP,” Kalpana Kumari added.