Adivasis Demand Gas Supply Centre, Polling Booth At Z. Jogampeta

Further, the Adivasi sought a polling booth at the same village, recalling that during the last elections, around 600 voters from Bangaru Bandaru, Kadagadda, Ajaypuram, Gangampeta, Rochi Panuko, Tatiparthi, Rayapadu, Peddagaru, Neredu Bandha, and Z. Jogampeta had to walk 10 kilometres to cast their vote.

They underlined that this problem could be solved with establishment of a polling booth at Jogampeta, which they say is centrally located, is connected by road and has a school. The place will be in conformity with the Election Commission's guidelines that a polling station must be available to voters within a distance of three kilometres.

Those supporting the demands for the gas centre and polling booth include Girijana Sangham leaders Kilo Suribabu, Korra Mahesh, Pangi Suribabu, and district president Pangi Chandrayya, apart from CPM leader K. Govinda Rao.

The tribal leaders say their appeal is not just about convenience. It is for ensuring equal access to essential services and democratic rights.