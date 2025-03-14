Adivasis add a unique hue to Holi celebrations

Visakhapatnam: Adivasis of ASR district celebrated Holi in Tajangi and Munchingput in a unique style, continuing a tradition they have upheld for generations.



The festivities began at dawn with pujas at the Radhakrishna Temple. Devotees carried the deities through the village in a carnival-like procession, which lasted until sunset. In the evening, men, women, and children gathered for vibrant dance performances that continued into the early hours. They smeared each other with colours, and some even dressed as mythological characters, adding to the festive spirit.



The highlight of the celebration was the burning of a 60-foot tower made of bamboo and firewood. It is believed that the flag attached to the tower’s peak symbolises the well-being of the village, and the direction in which it falls indicates the success of the upcoming harvest.





"Even non-tribals joined the festival with religious fervour," said activist M. Chittibabu. He added that a similar event took place in Munchingput, albeit on a smaller scale. Tourists also flocked to Tajangi to witness the unique celebrations.

Chittibabu suggested that the government should recognise this event as a state festival to attract more tourists.

In Jharkhand, the Santhal tribes celebrated the three-day festival of Baha Parab across the state, as well as in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar. In Maharashtra, young men adorned themselves with ornaments, tied small drums to their waists, and paraded through villages in search of a potential bride.



