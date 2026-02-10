Adinarayana Says Remarks Were Personal, Not BJP’s Stand

Vijayawada:BJP MLA from Jammalamadugu Adinarayana Reddy on Tuesday met AP BJP president P V.N. Madhav and held discussions on party-related issues.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Adinarayana Reddy said the remarks made by him earlier were personal and did not reflect the BJP’s official stand. He said his intention was to see the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remain strong in the state to counter the YSRC.

He alleged that he and Y.S. Sunitha were facing threat to life from former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and expressed concern that the state would suffer if he returned to power. He further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was conspiring to weaken the NDA in Andhra Pradesh.