Adilakshmi Temple Works With Rs 6.5-Crore Launched at Penchalakona

Nellore: State endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy visited the Penchalakona temple on Sunday and laid the foundation stone for the `6.50-crore reconstruction of the Sri Adilakshmi Ammavari Temple.

The ceremony, held on the temple premises, was attended by Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna, who joined the minister for the formal commencement of works.

Temple priests and endowments department officials welcomed the dignitaries, after which the minister and MLA offered prayers to Sri Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Goddess Adilakshmi, and participated in special rituals.

Speaking after the ceremony, minister Anam said the reconstruction of the Adilakshmi Ammavari Temple had begun with an estimated cost of `6.50 crore. He remarked that the heavy rains on the day of the event were a sign of divine blessing.

The minister noted that several temples in the Venkatagiri constituency were being developed based on requests from the local MLA. He recalled that the government had recently laid the foundation stone and sanctioned funds for a meditation hall at the Venkatagiri Poleramma Jatara, and that funds had also been allocated for the Yachavaram temple in Balayapalli mandal, where works had commenced.

He said that since the coalition government assumed office, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and minister Nara Lokesh had guided major reforms in the endowments department, with the aim of transforming temples into spiritual centres.

He added that 141 temples in the undivided Nellore district were receiving ₹10,000 every month for daily dhupa-deepa-naivedyam expenses. Further, ₹118.45 crore had been sanctioned through the Common Good Fund (CGF) for development works in 58 temples across the district.

Emphasising that significant funds were being channelled into temple development in Nellore, the minister said the government was committed to shaping a “Spiritual Andhra Pradesh.”

MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna said steps were being taken to develop the Penchalakona shrine to ensure better facilities for devotees. He expressed happiness over the commencement of the Adilakshmi Temple reconstruction.

He added that a request had been made to the minister to seek Forest Department clearance for a double road leading to the temple, and that measures were under way to improve accommodation facilities for visiting devotees.