Adikavi Nannaya Varsity Sets Telugu Book of Records for Largest Yoga Gathering

Vijayawada: Adikavi Nannaya University organised the largest Yoga gathering with 16,123 students from over 400 constituent and affiliated colleges participating at the university grounds near Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. The event was officially recorded by the Telugu Book of Records.

Vice-chancellor S. Prasanna Sree led the record-setting Yoga performance, which began at 8.00 am and aimed to promote the values of health, harmony, and self-discipline. The Yoga asanas were demonstrated by the Raparthi Foundation.

Addressing the gathering, the VC credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Yoga a global celebration by securing the UN General Assembly’s recognition of International Yoga Day from June 21, 2015. She also praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for institutionalising Yoga Day observance across the state and encouraging students, staff, and farming communities to practise it daily.

She stated, “Yoga is not just about physical fitness. It promotes a healthy mind, a balanced life and a conscious way of living.”

The students pledged their support to the university’s commitment to holistic development and community well-being.