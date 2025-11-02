Adi Karma Yogi Model Drives Community-led Eco-tourism in Manyam

Visakhapatnam: With a unique blend of tradition and innovation, Adivasis of Parvathipuram Manyam district are leading the way in developing eco-tourism under the Central government’s ‘Adi Karma Yogi’ initiative. The project, driven by community participation, is transforming remote forest regions into sustainable tourism hubs while preserving tribal culture and livelihoods.

The initiative has received national recognition, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting a certificate of appreciation to district collector N. Prabhakar Reddy for its successful execution.

Explaining the concept to this correspondent, the collector said several scenic sites in the district lacked basic infrastructure and road connectivity. With limited government funds, local Adivasis stepped forward, clearing paths around waterfalls, streams, and ponds, and building bamboo bridges and rope supports for tourists.

“They used their own ideas — often better than what we planned. In one case, a project estimated at `3 lakh was completed by them with almost no cost,” the collector told Deccan Chronicle.

The Adivasi communities are also setting up makeshift shops and toilets, with permission from the administration. They will soon receive financial assistance and loans under Central employment guarantee schemes to operate these facilities.

To enhance access, bike taxis and jeep services are being planned to transport visitors from railway stations and bus complexes to key attractions.

Prabhakar Reddy said the administration’s focus is on promoting the district’s waterfalls, branding Manyam as the “Home of Waterfalls.”

Notable examples include the Thadikonda Waterfall in Kurupam mandal, where new roads and amenities have been added and the Mettuguda Waterfall in Seethampet mandal, where Adivasis built a children’s pool that has become a new attraction.

Government-supported sites include the NTR Adventure Park in Seethampet, which offers hot-air balloon rides, and the Adali View Point, which provides a panoramic view of the Vamsadhara Reservoir.

Pilgrimage centres like Kashi Vishweshwara Temple in Addapushila, famed for its colour-changing Shivalinga, and Thotapalli Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple (Chinna Tirupati) are also drawing increasing numbers of devotees.

The collector emphasised that tribal traditions and culture form the heart of the model. A tribal museum is being established in Seethampet to showcase and preserve the region’s rich heritage.





Home of waterfalls

Seethampet mandal:

Mettuguda Waterfall

Adivasis created a natural children’s swimming pool

NTR Adventure Park

Features hot-air balloon rides and an aerial adventure zone for visitors.





Adali view point

Offers a breathtaking bird’s-eye view of the Vamsadhara Reservoir.

Tribal Museum at Seethampet to preserve heritage





Kurupam mandal:

Thadikonda Waterfall

Thotapalli

Thotapalli Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple





Addapushila village

Kashi Vishweshwara Temple

Known for its mystically colour-changing Shivalinga



