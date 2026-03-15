Adequate LPG Stocks Available, Says Vizag JC

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam joint collector Vidyadhari on Sunday urged residents not to panic over the supply of cooking gas cylinders, assuring that adequate stocks were available in the district.

In a statement issued here, she said the district’s daily requirement was 18,184 cylinders, while the available stock with the three oil companies stood at 37,920 cylinders.

She said the recent surge in demand was due to media reports and rumours about a shortage. Cylinders are being issued on a first-come, first-served basis, she added.

The joint collector said the three companies — HPCL, IOC and BPCL — had accorded top priority to domestic consumers and maintained sufficient stocks. She advised people to book cylinders only when required.

Control rooms have been set up at the collectorate (0891-2590102), HPCL and IOCL (18002333555) and BPCL (1800224344), she added.