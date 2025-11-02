ADEETIE Pilot Project to Boost MSME Efficiency in Godavari Districts

Vijayawada: Under the ADEETIE (Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficiency Technologies in Industries & Establishments) scheme, Andhra Pradesh has been selected for pilot implementation in West Godavari (Fisheries Cluster) and East and West Godavari (Glass and Refractory Clusters). Energy-efficient heat pumps and gas-fired furnaces deployed in these clusters have shown potential energy savings of 30–40 per cent, said Dr N. Yuva Raj, Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce).

He explained that, with the aim of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global industrial hub, the state government is rolling out plans to integrate cutting-edge technologies across industries, IT, and MSME sectors. This initiative follows the signing of an MoU with Google to establish a USD 15 billion Artificial Intelligence Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, positioning the state at the forefront of digital innovation.

Yuva Raj stated that the government is preparing an action plan in consultation with experts to promote sustainability, technological adoption, and job creation. During a meeting with A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Media Adviser (BEE-Southern States) and Adviser (Government Affairs & Media) of EESL—a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power—he described the Centre’s ADEETIE scheme as a “boon for MSMEs.”

With a total outlay of Rs 1,000 crore, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) expects the ADEETIE initiative to mobilise over Rs 9,000 crore in energy-efficiency investments across the country. The scheme offers technical guidance and financial incentives, including interest subvention, to encourage the adoption of cleaner and more efficient technologies.

Yuva Raj said the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam (November 14–15) will draw global attention following the Google partnership. He urged EESL and BEE to continue supporting industries with advanced energy-efficient technologies to achieve sustainable growth and generate employment opportunities.