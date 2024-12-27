Adduri Sriram Flags Off Campaign for Haindava Sankharavam

Vijayawada: NTR District BJP President Adduri Sriram urged people to support the Haindava Sankharavam, scheduled for January 5, 2025, at Kesarapalli in Krishna district. He flagged off Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) campaign vehicles and unveiled event posters at the NDA office in Bhavani Puram on Friday.

Sriram called for unity among Hindus to demand self-autonomy for temples and criticised the YSRC government for allegedly undermining Hindu sentiments. He also announced that the campaign vehicles, provided by Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary, would raise awareness in rural areas about the event.