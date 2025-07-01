Adani Port Sets New Record

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port, the deepest and one of the most modern ports in India, on Tuesday set a new record in handling coastal cargo by loading 61,317 million tons 24 hours in MV Star Nasia for Tangedco, breaking its earlier record of 57,950 million tons in January 2025. This achievement underscores the port’s commitment to operational excellence and efficient cargo handling, a release said.

The record-breaking cargo handling was made possible through the strategic utilisation of mobile harbour cranes, railway infrastructure and mechanised yards to ensure high productivity. The port’s constant thrust in safe and efficient operations through technology and investments in infrastructure has enabled this record.

Adani Gangavaram Port integrated approach, which includes seamless connectivity with railway facilities, ensures the swift and reliable transportation of coastal cargo across the region.