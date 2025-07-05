Adani Krishnapatnam Port Sets New Cargo Volume Record In June

TIRUPATI: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL), part of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo volume in June 2025, handling 5.85 million metric tonnes (MMT). This surpasses its previous record of 5.74 MMT and marks the second consecutive month of record-breaking cargo movement at the port.

According to AKPL CEO Jagdish Patel, the achievement reflects the operational discipline and coordination among the teams. “This milestone is a testament to the relentless efforts, seamless coordination, and unwavering dedication of every team member,” he said.



He also acknowledged the contributions of vendor partners and customers, calling the moment one of pride for the port, which has now reached this scale of operations for only the second time since its inception. The port’s management has credited the achievement to the ground teams, citing their consistent performance and collaboration as key factors behind the operational milestone.