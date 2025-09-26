Adani Krishnapatnam Port Achieves High Discharge Rate

Nellore:Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL), part of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), has marked two important operational milestones in September 2025, reinforcing its growing role on India’s eastern coast.

On September 22, the bulk carrier MV Eurybia, carrying 1,84,649 MT of imported iron ore for JSW Steel, berthed at Berth No. 5. AKPL achieved a discharge rate of 61,500 MT within 24 hours, setting a new benchmark for operational efficiency.

CEO Jagdish Patel noted that this was made possible through careful planning and coordination among port departments, highlighting AKPL’s capability in handling large-scale bulk cargo operations smoothly.

In addition, the port successfully handled its first-ever rock phosphate shipment. Blue Phosphate Ltd delivered 13,100 MT on MV Glamour for its plant in Kadapa district.

Impressed by the port’s efficiency and service, the company has committed to routing all future rock phosphate shipments through AKPL. This milestone also reflects the port’s efforts in diversifying its cargo profile and attracting new customers.

“These achievements demonstrate AKPL’s focus on operational efficiency, customer service, and its contribution to supporting India’s maritime trade,” Patel said.





Nellore district officials participate in ‘One Day, One Hour’ drive

Nellore:As part of Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) 2025, the “One Day, One Hour” cleanliness campaign, district officials took part in a cleaning drive at the Bara Shaheed Dargah premises in Nellore on Thursday.

District collector Himanshu Shukla, municipal commissioner Nandan, corporation employees, secretariat staff, and sanitation workers joined the initiative to clean the surrounding areas following the Swachh Bharat pledge.

During the drive, the team cleared accumulated waste, removed weeds, and tidied up the Dargah premises. The collector emphasised the importance of spreading the spirit of cleanliness and motivating citizens through personal example.

In a message, the collector said, “Every citizen should dedicate at least one hour a day to cleanliness; true cleanliness must come from the heart to realise the vision of a Swachh Bharat. Maintaining hygiene in our homes as well as public spaces is everyone’s responsibility, and citizens should actively participate in cleanliness drives for the welfare of society.”





Support for children orphaned by Covid-19

Kurnool:Nandyal collector G. Rajakumari handed over support to nine children who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic under PM Cares for Children and Mission Vatsalya at the collectorate on Thursday. She said both the Centre and the state governments are committed to ensuring the empowerment and well-being of affected children.

The collector said nine children in the district who lost both parents to Covid-19 have each received financial aid of Rs 10 lakh from the Central Government and another `10 lakh from the state government, amounting to a total of Rs 20 lakh. She emphasised that the Mission Vatsalya scheme would provide special focus on their health, education, and future empowerment. While acknowledging that the loss of parents is irreparable, she encouraged the children to overcome hardships and excel in their studies to secure a better future. She announced housing assistance for Supriya and Suryalakshmi of Banapanur, financial aid for Sabi Sultana of Sunnipenta to continue her B. Pharmacy studies, and housing and education support for others, including Raju of Vaddepalli.

She reassured the children that the government and child protection authorities will always stand by them and urged them to make the best use of available resources to grow into responsible citizens.