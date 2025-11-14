 Top
Adani Group to Invest Rs.1 lakh Cr in AP

Andhra Pradesh
14 Nov 2025 10:00 AM IST

Karan Adani said existing Adani operations in Andhra Pradesh have already created over one lakh direct and indirect jobs, with more large-scale employment generation planned through upcoming projects

Adani Group to Invest Rs.1 lakh Cr in AP
Adani Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore over the next decade in Andhra Pradesh (File Photo)

Visakhapatnam: Adani Group will invest Rs 1 lakh crore over the next decade in Andhra Pradesh, Karan Adani said on Friday. Speaking at Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, he said the investment will span across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing.

This is over and above the Rs 40,000 crore already invested. Adani, eldest son of billionaire Gautam Adani, unveiled the Group's USD 15-billion Vizag Tech Park vision, which includes building one of the world's largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google.
He said existing Adani operations in Andhra Pradesh have already created over one lakh direct and indirect jobs, with more large-scale employment generation planned through upcoming projects.


