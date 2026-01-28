Adani Gangavaram Port Wins Safety Excellence Award At Green Enviro Summit

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port has been awarded the Platinum ‘Safety Excellence Award’ by the Green Enviro Foundation at its 2nd Annual Green Enviro Summit and Excellence Awards held in Goa.

According to the port management, the recognition reflects the comprehensive safety management systems established over the years, including regular safety audits and structured training programmes aimed at fostering a strong safety culture among employees and stakeholders.

The port has strengthened operational resilience through the adoption of advanced fire safety systems, robust emergency response protocols and technology-driven monitoring solutions. In addition, a vehicle management system focusing on driver wellness has been implemented to reduce fatigue-related risks and improve road safety.

The management described the award as a significant milestone in its continued commitment to achieving zero-harm operations.