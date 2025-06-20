Adani Gangavaram Port Wins Global Environment Award
The Greentech Foundation presented the award for AGPL’s significant contribution to green port practices and ecological responsibility.
Visakhapatnam:Adani Gangavaram Port has received the Environment Protection Award at the 24th Global Greentech Environment Sustainability Awards 2025.
The award recognises the port’s eco-friendly operations, sustainable practices, and commitment to environmental conservation.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
