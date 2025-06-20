 Top
Adani Gangavaram Port Wins Global Environment Award

Andhra Pradesh
K.M.P. PATNAIK
20 Jun 2025 12:41 AM IST

The Greentech Foundation presented the award for AGPL’s significant contribution to green port practices and ecological responsibility.

Adani Gangavaram Port has received the Environment Protection Award at the 24th Global Greentech Environment Sustainability Awards 2025.(Image credit:X)

Visakhapatnam:Adani Gangavaram Port has received the Environment Protection Award at the 24th Global Greentech Environment Sustainability Awards 2025.

The award recognises the port’s eco-friendly operations, sustainable practices, and commitment to environmental conservation.

