Adani Gangavaram Port Records Highest Monthly Container Throughput

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port has achieved a milestone by recording its highest-ever monthly container throughput in February. The port handled 12,637 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) during the month, surpassing its previous record of 11,545 TEUs set in October 2025.

The management of Adani Gangavaram Port said the achievement highlights the port’s growing strength as a logistics hub on India’s east coast, driven by advanced infrastructure, mechanised systems, and efficient multimodal connectivity.

Officials noted that deep-draft berths and improved vessel turnaround times played a key role in the record-setting performance, reflecting strong operational coordination and productivity.

“Achieving our highest-ever monthly container throughput of 12,637 TEUs is a proud milestone for our team and reflects the trust our customers and shipping partners have in us,” the port management stated.