Actor Sanjay Dutt Meets CM, Discusses Film Industry Growth in AP

Vijayawada: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday and the discussions centered around ways to boost the film industry in Andhra Pradesh.

Both sides explored opportunities to promote AP as a preferred destination for film shoots and production activities. Dutt expressed a keen interest in supporting the development of cinema-related infrastructure in the state, highlighting its potential as a production hub.

The CM outlined the government’s plans to establish film studios and create world-class infrastructure to attract filmmakers. He emphasised that such initiatives would also generate large-scale employment in the entertainment sector.

Naidu urged Sanjay Dutt to consider investing in the state’s growing film ecosystem. He promised policy support and facilitation from the government to encourage investments and industry partnerships.