Actor Posani Krishna Murali Taken Into CID Custody

Guntur: Actor and former YSRC leader Posani Krishna Murali was taken into custody by CID police on Tuesday. He will be questioned after undergoing a medical examination at GGH. A court had passed an order on Monday allowing his custody for questioning. The actor was booked in a case related to derogatory remarks made against Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, as well as showing morphed pictures of Pawan Kalyan during a press conference. He was transferred from Kurnool to Guntur on a PT warrant.

A court had earlier remanded him to judicial custody, and he was lodged in a district jail. CID police filed a petition seeking his custody for further questioning, and the court granted one day's custody on Tuesday.



