Actor Allu Arjun Receives HC Relief as Police Action Halted Until Nov. 6

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court concluded its hearings on a petition filed by actor Allu Arjun and former MLA Ravichandra Kishore Reddy, seeking to quash the FIR lodged against them for violating the election code. The court will announce its verdict on November 6.

A single-judge bench, led by Justice V.R.K. Krupa Sagar, held a hearing on Friday and instructed the police not to take any action against the actor and the former MLA based on the FIR until that date.

Counsel for the petitioners, Y. Nagireddy, argued that the families were acquainted, and Allu Arjun had visited Reddy’s residence in Nandyal on May 11 to personally congratulate him on his election candidacy. He contended that the police booked the case due to a large gathering of people at Reddy's home, despite section 144 of the CrPC being in force at that time.

An assistant public prosecutor, representing the police, stated that a chargesheet had been filed and was awaiting assignment of a trial court number. After hearing both parties, the court set November 6 for its decision.